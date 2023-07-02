Archer Heights

Teen killed, two others hurt in Archer Heights shooting, Chicago police say

NBC Universal, Inc.

A teen was shot and killed and two others were injured Saturday night in Chicago’s Archer Heights neighborhood, police say.

According to authorities, the shooting occurred in the 5300 block of South Kostner just before 8 p.m. Saturday.

Three individuals were standing outside when a person in a passing silver sedan opened fire, police said.

One teen was struck in the head by gunfire, and was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

A 19-year-old man was hit in the leg and hand, and was listed in good condition at an area hospital, while a 52-year-old woman was also in good condition after she was shot in the face.

Police say no suspects are in custody at this time, and an investigation remains underway.

This article tagged under:

Archer Heights
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us