Teen killed, two others hurt in Archer Heights shooting, Chicago police say

A teen was shot and killed and two others were injured Saturday night in Chicago’s Archer Heights neighborhood, police say.

According to authorities, the shooting occurred in the 5300 block of South Kostner just before 8 p.m. Saturday.

Three individuals were standing outside when a person in a passing silver sedan opened fire, police said.

One teen was struck in the head by gunfire, and was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

A 19-year-old man was hit in the leg and hand, and was listed in good condition at an area hospital, while a 52-year-old woman was also in good condition after she was shot in the face.

Police say no suspects are in custody at this time, and an investigation remains underway.