Prairie Du Rocher

Teen Killed in Collision With Train in Southern Illinois

train-crossing-generic-sign-Carlsbad
NBC News

A 16-year-old girl has died after the car she was driving was hit by a train in southern Illinois, according to authorities.

Police said her vehicle was stopped at a railroad crossing around 5:30 on Friday in Randolph County’s Prairie Du Rocher, which is roughly 50 miles from St. Louis.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

The crossing gates were down and the lights were activated. The driver yielded to a northbound train but drove around the crossing gates and was hit by a southbound train on another set of tracks.

The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.

Further details were not released.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Prairie Du RocherRandolph County
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us