Chicago police are investigating after an 18-year-old man was gunned down in an alley on the city’s South Side.

According to authorities, the teen was in an alley in the 8700 block of South Wabash at approximately 4:48 p.m. when he was shot multiple times by an unknown assailant.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No further information was immediately made available, and an investigation remains underway.