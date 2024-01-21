Teen critically injured in Back of the Yards shooting, police say

An 18-year-old woman was critically injured on Saturday night in a shooting in Chicago’s Back of the Yards neighborhood.

According to police, the teen was sitting in a vehicle in the 4500 block of South Wood at approximately 11:58 p.m. when gunfire rang out.

She was struck in the chest, and was driven to an area hospital, where she was listed in critical condition, according to authorities.

No suspects are in custody in the shooting, and Area One detectives are continuing to investigate.