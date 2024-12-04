Indiana

Teen airlifted to hospital after train pushes semi into car

A teen driver was airlifted to an Indiana hospital after a freight train pushed a semi-trailer into her car on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, the semi was at the intersection of U.S. 41 and U.S. 24 in Kentland at approximately 12:30 p.m. when it attempted to drive northbound into the intersection.

As the truck crossed railroad tracks, a westbound train crashed into it, pushing both the semi and a passenger vehicle approximately 60 feet from the intersection, police said.

The 17-year-old driver of the passenger vehicle was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital, police said. The driver of the semi was transported by ambulance to a hospital in Watseka, Illinois.

The intersection was closed for over seven hours for cleanup, according to authorities.

No further information was immediately available on the crash.

