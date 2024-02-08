Teamsters at Illinois Dept. of Transportation vote to authorize strike

With 95% of its members voting yes, the Teamsters at the Illinois Department of Transportation have authorized a strike that could impact more than 3,800 employees statewide.

The strike could also impact drivers, according to Pasquale Gianni of Teamsters Joint Council 25.

“Particularly in a time when snow and ice season is upon us, this is something that could be felt by every Illinoisan,” Gianni said.

Members of the Teamsters say that negotiations with IDOT have been dragging on following the expiration of their previous contract in July 2023.

The biggest issue holding up negotiations currently is their health care plan.

Gianni said members prefer the union-administered plan they won after forgoing raises during the Bruce Rauner administration. Gianni said the state wants members to move to the same plan as other state employees.

“Very simply put, our members like their health care and they want to keep their health care,” Gianni said.

The authorization vote comes as Illinois continues a multi-billion-dollar infrastructure program, with Teamsters members saying “Rebuild Illinois” projects have been understaffed.

In addition snowplow drivers and minutemen, the Teamsters also represent engineers, surveyors and chemists.

Drivers are wary of a strike that could leave existing roads unplowed and planned roads unbuilt. “They are going to cause a lot of chaos in the city,” said Antonio, who did not want to give his last name.

“The safety of the traveling public always has been and always will be the Illinois Department of Transportation’s top priority.” Spokesperson Maria Castaneda said, “The department looks forward to continuing a successful partnership with all of its collective bargaining units now and into the future,” a statement from IDOT said.

Contract talks between IDOT and the Teamsters are continuing. The union has not said if, or when, its workers may walk off the job. Gianni said the next two weeks of negotiations will be crucial.