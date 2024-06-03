Evanston beaches closed as firefighters search for missing swimmer

All beaches in the city of Evanston along the Lake Michigan shoreline were abruptly shut down on Monday afternoon as a search for a missing swimmer remained underway, authorities said.

In a Facebook post at 4:26 p.m., the city stated a heavy fire and police presence was visible at Lee, Dempster and Church street beaches for an unspecified "investigation." In an update approximately 15 minutes later, the Evanston Police Department said first responders had been called about a swimmer lost in the water at Greenwood Street Beach.

According to authorities, a subject went under the water and didn't surface. As of Monday afternoon, several boats, rescue divers and a Chicago Fire Department helicopter were searching for the missing person.

Residents were asked to avoid the Church Street boat ramp, which was being used as a staging area for rescue equipment.

All beaches were closed for the time being.

Check back for updates on this developing story.