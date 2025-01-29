Internal Revenue Service

Taxpayers warned of scammers offering economic impact payments

The scam emails and texts are being sent out offering stimulus payments in exchange for personal information

By NBC Chicago Staff

knbc-keyboard-typing-generic
KNBC

Taxpayers are being warned of a scam where residents are asked to provide personal information in exchange for stimulus payments.

The alert comes from the National Association of Tax Professionals, who say that taxpayers are being sent text messages and other forms of communication by scammers pretending to be from the IRS.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Those communications request personal information from taxpayers, which they say is needed to send out economic impact payments, otherwise known as stimulus payments.

According to the IRS’ website, the agency does not initiate contact by phone or email, and will generally initiate contact through a letter sent via the U.S. Postal Service.

In addition, the agency reminds taxpayers that any stimulus payments will be issued automatically, either via direct deposit or paper check.

The scam comes as the IRS sent checks to taxpayers who hadn’t previously received one, or multiple, COVID stimulus payments during the pandemic. Approximately $2.4 billion in checks were sent to taxpayers this month, with payments of up to $1,400 possible, according to officials.

Taxpayers are urged never to share financial details like Social Security Numbers or bank account numbers in response to unsolicited texts or emails, and never to click on links contained within those emails.

Local

South Shore 1 hour ago

3 women shot, 2 fatally, in South Shore alley Tuesday morning

Hospitals 2 hours ago

Suburban Chicago hospitals among America's best according to new ranking

Any taxpayer who suspects they’ve been sent a scam email is encouraged to report it to the IRS by forwarding it to phishing@irs.gov.

Taxpayers can forward text messages to the IRS by texting 7726, and including the Caller ID and message.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Internal Revenue Service
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us