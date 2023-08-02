This year's Taste of Chicago won't just feature a new date, it will also feature a number of new restaurants, in addition to familiar staples and a slate of performers, according to a newly released lineup.

The city's Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events unveiled the lineups for both food and music at this year's festival Wednesday, with headlining acts like Masters of the Mic: Hip Hop 50, Lupita Infante, Proyecto Uno and Whitney.

“Since 1980, Taste of Chicago has been a beloved tradition showcasing our city’s incredible culinary and cultural offerings,” Mayor Brandon Johnson said in a statement. “I’m thrilled to invite Chicagoans and visitors alike to Grant Park once again to enjoy familiar Taste of Chicago favorites, new vendor additions and exciting entertainment for everyone to enjoy."

The festival will continue in its longtime home near Grant Parks' Buckingham Fountain, bringing more than 35 vendors and 15 food trucks along with three stages for musical performances, dance classes and more, officials announced. There will also be a beer hall, wine garden, cocktail lounge and a new frozen adult beverage station. For families, there will be bounce houses and a number of games offered up.

As is tradition, the fan-favorite Eli's Cheesecake giveaway in honor of the iconic establishment's birthday, will also see free cheesecake handed out to guests while supplies lasts.

This year's Taste of Chicago will take place from 12-8 p.m. from Sept. 8-10, marking a shift from the festival's usual time due to NASCAR's downtown Chicago street race last month. Admission is free and there will be no tickets to purchase from vendors, which now accept cash or credit cards.

“Taste of Chicago is a can’t-miss Chicago summer staple that continues to put the diversity of our dynamic restaurant community on full display. It's one of my favorite summertime traditions,” Sam Toia, president and CEO of the Illinois Restaurant Association, said in a statement. “Chicago is truly the greatest culinary city in the world, and we are excited and honored to help bring it to Grant Park.”

Here's the full music and food lineup:

Food vendors

Cumin Club Indian Kitchen

Sapori Trattoria

Arun’s Thai Restaurant

The Original Rainbow Cone

Healthy Substance Kitchen

LC Pho Restaurant

Yum Dum, Churro Factory (Xurro)

African Food Palace

Porkchop

The Eli’s Cheesecake Company

Esperanza

Robinson No. 1 Ribs

Classic Cobbler

Baked Goods Company

Tacotlan

JJ Thai Street Food

Doom Street Eats

Badou

Senegalese Cuisine

Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria

Billy Goat Tavern

Chicago Eats

Gaby’s

Funnel Cakes

Frannie’s Café

Prime Tacos

The Sole Ingredient Catering

BJ’s

Market & Bakery

Connie’s Pizza

Seoul Taco Chicago

Chicago’s Doghouse

Tandoor Char House

Pies of London

Banato

Mr. E Chef Catering

Josephine’s Cooking

Yvolina’s Tamales

There will also be a "wide variety of food trucks."

Taste of Chicago Main Stage Schedule

Friday, September 8

DJ for the evening: Selah Say

5pm Slique Jay Adams and Mamii, both presented by Chicago Made

6pm Meagan McNeal

7pm Masters of the Mic: Hip Hop 50

featuring Doug E. Fresh, EPMD, KRS-One and Slick Rick

Saturday, September 9

DJ for the evening: DJ Janesita

5pm ÉSSO, presented by Chicago Made

6pm Lupita Infante with Mariachi Sirenas

7pm Proyecto Uno

Sunday, July 10

DJ for the evening: DJ Mike P

5pm Nola Adé and Cloud Farmers, both presented by Chicago Made

6pm White Mystery

7:15pm Whitney

Chicago SummerDance

Friday, September 8, 11 a.m. – 4:45 p.m.

11 a.m. DJ and Open Dancing

12 p.m. Line Dancing / Fre2Dance

1 p.m. Peruvian Folk Dance / Center of Peruvian Arts

2 p.m. Balboa (Swing) / Desiree Roffers

3 p.m. Reggaeton / Latin Street

4 p.m. DJ and Open Dancing

Saturday, September 9, 1 – 4:45 p.m.

1 p.m. Salsa / Latin Rhythms

2 p.m. Country Two-Step / Second City Country Dance Association

3 p.m. Zouk / Urbanity Dance Chicago

4 p.m. Dabke / Phaedra Darwish

Sunday, July 10, 11 a.m. – 4:45 p.m.

11 a.m. DJ and Open Dancing

12 p.m. Steppin’ / Majestic Gents

1 p.m. Eastern European Folk Dance / Ethnic Dance Chicago

2 p.m. Bollywood / Meher Dance Company

3 p.m. Bachata / Desueño Dance

4 p.m. DJ and Open Dancing