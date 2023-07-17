An investigation is underway after a 10-year-old Sunday in the far northern suburb of Antioch was injured after being apparently thrown from a carnival ride while attending the Taste of Antioch festival.

According to a press release from the Village of Antioch Police Department, Antioch Police and Fire officials responded to the scene at 2:40 p.m. Sunday for a reports of a child injured on a carnival ride. Upon arrival, crews discovered a child, 10, "appeared to have been thrown from a carnival ride," the release said.

The child was airlifted to a nearby hospital, the release continued. No further details about the child's condition were released.

Following the incident, Antioch Mayor Scott Gartner ordered that all rides at the carnival be shut down to "allow officials to review safety of each ride," the release said.

According to Gartner, Illinois Department of Labor is responsible for ensuring the safety of carnival rides at such events.

"We're not really doing independent inspections of these rides," Gardener said, in an interview with NBC Chicago. "We're relying on state and other agencies to make sure that the these things are safe. We have to work with our Chamber of Commerce to do a debrief on this."

An investigation with the Illinois Department of Labor, Antioch Police Department and the Antioch Fire Department is underway, officials said.

Antioch, in the far northern suburbs, is approximately two miles from the Illinois-Wisconsin border, and is approximately 57 miles north of Chicago.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.