Taste of Antioch carnival shut down after 10-year-old child apparently thrown from ride

A carnival in the far north suburbs was shut down Sunday after a 10-year-old girl was injured after being apparently thrown from a ride, according to police.

Authorities said the incident occurred shortly before 2:40 p.m. at the Taste of Antioch carnival in the far north suburb of Antioch, located near the Wisconsin border.

Upon arrival, first responders located the 10-year-old girl who appeared to have been thrown from a ride. The girl was subsequently airlifted to a local hospital, where her condition is unknown.

Scott Gardner, the mayor of Antioch, ordered that all rides at the carnival be shut down following the incident.

The Illinois Department of Labor is assisting the Antioch Police Department and Antioch Fire Department with the investigation.

There is currently no further information available.