Target's back-to-school deals to begin in July with deals for rewards members, teachers and more

While summer hasn't ended yet, Target is already gearing up for the school year and offering bargains for families who prefer to get back-to-school shopping finished with time to spare.

One of its events, which the retailer touts as its biggest sale of the season, begins Sunday.

Target Circle week - a competing sale to Amazon's Prime Day - features seven days of offers for rewards exclusively for members of the chain's rewards program. Members can obtain savings on everything including electronics, food and beverage, beauty, electronics and more, according to a news release.

Like in years past, specific deals will be available to teachers, although the offers will be a little different from earlier years.

For the first time, the retailer is expanding its Target Circle Teacher Appreciation event to offer teachers' savings on more than just school supplies. For an entire month - from July 16 to Aug. 26 - teachers will be able to receive a 20% discount on their entire purchase -- whether shopping in store or online.

College students who also happen to be Target Circle members, will be able to cash in on some savings as well - whether they're in need of everyday essentials, apartment furniture or office supplies. College students who possess a valid student ID will be able to receive 20% off one single purchase between July 16 to Aug. 26.

Students who aren't a part of the rewards program can join by downloading the Target Circle app and receive the discount as well.