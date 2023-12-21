Target, Kohl's and more: Stores offer extended hours ahead of holidays

Last-minute Christmas shoppers rejoice. While you may be running out of time to finish your list, stores across the Chicago area are offering extended shopping hours in the lead-up to the holidays.

Some major retailers will be open longer to give those in need of a little more time some wiggle room.

Here's a look at some of the stores planning to stay open longer in the coming days:

Target

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Target has extended its hours to 7 a.m. to midnight through Dec. 23. The Minnesota-based chain will also remain open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve. While stores will be closed for Christmas Day, Target plans to get back to regular hours for Dec. 26.

In addition to the in-store shopping, Target said drive up or order pickup will be available until as late as 6 p.m. local time on Christmas Eve.

Orders placed for same-day delivery will arrive within one hour, but the deadline to order is 4 p.m. CT on Dec. 24.

“Making last-minute holiday shopping easy and affordable for our guests is a top priority,” Mark Schindele, executive vice president and chief stores officer for Target, said in a statement. “We’re doing that in so many ways, including offering new, deep deals, extended holiday hours and our convenient same-day services. Our stores are stocked and ready, and we’re proud to have the best team in retail standing by to make the last few shopping days joyful and seamless for our guests.”

Kohl's

Kohl’s stores began offering extended hours on Dec. 15.

Stores will remain open from 8 a.m. to midnight through Dec. 22, from 7 a.m. to midnight on Dec. 23, and from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Stores will be closed for Christmas Day, however.

"For those seeking extra convenience, self-pickup orders placed before 1 p.m. on Christmas Eve will be ready within 2 hours," the retailer said.

Note: Some hours may vary by location

Best Buy

Best Buy will remain open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Dec. 22 and 23, and from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

While stores will be closed for Christmas Day, they will reopen from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Dec. 26.

Those who place an order up by 12 p.m. CT on Dec. 24 will be able to get free delivery by 7 p.m. Store pickup and curbside pickup are also available at all locations for orders placed by 5 p.m.

Costco

Costco has had revamped hours since Nov. 4 for the holiday season.

The popular retailer will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

On Saturdays, warehouses are open from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sundays, they'll open at 10 a.m. and close at 6 p.m.

Costco will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve.