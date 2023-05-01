Target Responds to Claim of Bed Bugs at Location Near University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

Target says "no evidence of pest activity" has been found at its location near the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign campus following claims made on social media regarding the apparent presence of bed bugs.

A user, claiming to be a Target employee, posted in a UIUC subreddit last week about an alleged "bed bug problem" at the store near the university's campus along Green Street.

"DO NOT SHOP AT TARGET RN," the post read. "especially clothes. there’s a bed bug problem that the store is failing to address. I work there and multiple co workers have found them on their clothes. everyone just found out so i’m spreading the word. don’t shop at target."

In a statement to NBC 5 on Monday, Target said its pest control vendors have found "no evidence of pest activity" after conducting multiple inspections.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The complete statement from Target is below:

"Safety and cleanliness are top priorities for Target. All stores follow a rigorous cleaning schedule, and we aggressively pursue any reports of pest activity in or near our stores. Our pest control vendors have thoroughly inspected this store multiple times following these claims and have found no evidence of pest activity."