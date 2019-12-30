Cannabis in Illinois

Take a Look Inside a Chicago Marijuana Dispensary

For the first few months, cannabis will only be available at existing medical marijuana facilities

With recreational marijuana set to become legal in Illinois on Jan. 1, many dispensaries have been busy preparing for the influx of customers.

For the first few months of legalization, cannabis will only be available at existing medical marijuana facilities including Sunnyside in Wrigleyville. NBC 5's Kate Chappell visited the dispensary and learned about its operations.

