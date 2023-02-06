SWAT Team Called After Group Tries to Free Man as Chicago Police Took Him Into Custody

Chicago police have called a SWAT team to a West Garfield Park residence after a group of men tried to free another man who was being taken into custody, then fired shots at responding officers.

According to authorities, the incident occurred in the 4400 block of West West End Avenue at approximately 9:41 p.m. Monday.

Police say that they were placing an armed individual into custody when a group of individuals attempted to help free the man from custody.

Officers summoned more help to the scene, and police used a Taser to try to subdue one of the suspects. He was able to escape, and ran into a nearby residence, where he proceeded to fire several gunshots.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

A SWAT team was called to the barricade situation, and remain on the scene Monday night.