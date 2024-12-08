Des Plaines

Suspects sought in armed robberies outside Rivers Casino in Des Plaines

Two incidents were reported before 3 a.m. in the casino's parking lot, according to police.

Police in suburban Des Plaines were searching for the suspects wanted in multiple robberies early Saturday morning outside Rivers Casino, authorities said.

Two incidents were reported before 3 a.m. in the casino's parking lot, according to police. Two men in a white Altima approached a 32-year-old man, pointed a gun at him and took the victim's phone, which contained his driver's license and two credit cards.

>📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

The suspects reentered the vehicle and then confronted a second victim, stating "give me all your stuff." The victim placed his hands on his phone in his back pocket to keep the suspects from taking it, police said. The robbers then reached in the victim's pocket, took his wallet and approximately $2,000.

Descriptions of the suspects weren't immediately available.

None of the victims were injured, police said.

Detectives were continuing to investigate Saturday evening.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly> Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Des Plaines
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us