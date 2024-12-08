Suspects sought in armed robberies outside Rivers Casino in Des Plaines

Police in suburban Des Plaines were searching for the suspects wanted in multiple robberies early Saturday morning outside Rivers Casino, authorities said.

Two incidents were reported before 3 a.m. in the casino's parking lot, according to police. Two men in a white Altima approached a 32-year-old man, pointed a gun at him and took the victim's phone, which contained his driver's license and two credit cards.

The suspects reentered the vehicle and then confronted a second victim, stating "give me all your stuff." The victim placed his hands on his phone in his back pocket to keep the suspects from taking it, police said. The robbers then reached in the victim's pocket, took his wallet and approximately $2,000.

Descriptions of the suspects weren't immediately available.

None of the victims were injured, police said.

Detectives were continuing to investigate Saturday evening.