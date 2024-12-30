Suspects charged after several people stabbed at south suburban restaurant

Two people were charged after several victims were injured in a stabbing at a south suburban Oak Forest restaurant, authorities said.

The stabbing was reported at around 2 p.m. Saturday at the Jamaica Jerk Choice restaurant, 6064 W. 159th St. Oak Forest police officers arrived at the scene and located several people with stab wounds, according to the city's communications director.

The victims were hospitalized in unknown condition following the incident. Three suspects were initially taken into custody, but charges were only announced against two individuals on Monday.

Jaray Brown Jr., of Robbins, and Camren V. Brown, of Hazel Crest, were charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, according to city officials.

A motive remained unknown as of Monday evening.

Police were investigating.