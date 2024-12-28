Oak Forest

‘Several subjects' stabbed at restaurant in south suburban Oak Forest

The victims were being treated at an area hospital, and their conditions remained unknown Saturday afternoon.

By NBC Chicago Staff

Red and blue police lights close up on a crime scene.
Getty Images

Three people were taken into custody on Saturday afternoon after authorities said "several subjects" were stabbed at a restaurant in south suburban Oak Forest.

The stabbing was reported at around 2 p.m. at the Jamaica Jerk Choice restaurant, 6066 W. 159th St. Oak Forest police officers arrived at the scene and located "several subjects" with stab wounds, according to the city's communications director.

>📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Three suspects were taken into custody. The victims were being treated at an area hospital, and their conditions remained unknown Saturday afternoon.

A motive wasn't immediately clear. City officials said the incident was isolated, and there was no ongoing threat to the public.

Police were investigating.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly> Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Oak Forest
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us