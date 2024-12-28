‘Several subjects' stabbed at restaurant in south suburban Oak Forest

Three people were taken into custody on Saturday afternoon after authorities said "several subjects" were stabbed at a restaurant in south suburban Oak Forest.

The stabbing was reported at around 2 p.m. at the Jamaica Jerk Choice restaurant, 6066 W. 159th St. Oak Forest police officers arrived at the scene and located "several subjects" with stab wounds, according to the city's communications director.

Three suspects were taken into custody. The victims were being treated at an area hospital, and their conditions remained unknown Saturday afternoon.

A motive wasn't immediately clear. City officials said the incident was isolated, and there was no ongoing threat to the public.

Police were investigating.