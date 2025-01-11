Suspect sentenced after Chicago family shot at party in Mexico

Mexican law enforcement arrested and sentenced the individual in connection with the shooting of a Chicago family visiting the country over the Christmas holiday, authorities said.

According to police, 38-year-old Vicente Peña Jr. and 44-year-old Antonio “Tony” Fernandez, both from Chicago’s Logan Square neighborhood, were killed in an attack in the north-central state of Durango, along with 22-year-old Jorge Eduardo Vargas Aguirre. A 14-year-old Chicago boy was injured in the shooting.

Iram Uranga Armendáriz was charged in connection with the attack and sentenced to more than 66 years in prison. Mexican authorities said on Friday, Dec. 27, Armendáriz arrived at a party and spoke with the victims about a $250,000 debt they owed him to purchase a piece of land.

Armendáriz left the party and was followed by the victims in a vehicle, officials said. At one point, the cars stopped along a highway when Fernandez began to argue with Armendáriz, who took out a 9-millimeter caliber pistol and shot Fernández and Peña Jr. several times in the head, authorities said.

Aguirre and the teenager were shot after witnessing the shooting and trying to flee the scene, officials stated.

Following the attack, the Chicago teenager was hospitalized in Durango and later airlifted to Texas Children's Hospital in Houston, Texas.