Suspect killed, multiple people hurt in high-speed suburban Lake County crash

A suspect who fled from a traffic stop in Wisconsin was killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Lake County Saturday afternoon.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, the 32-year-old man was driving a stolen Lexus in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin when police located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop.

The driver fled from police, who were able to use a tire-deflating device near the town of Russell. One of the vehicle’s tires deflated, but the driver continued to flee the scene, with police discontinuing the pursuit near unincorporated Zion.

According to police, the driver continued driving at a high rate of speed and blew threw a stop light at the intersection of Kilbourne Road and Route 173. There, he slammed into a GMC Yukon, according to authorities.

The driver of the Lexus was killed in the crash, according to police. A 51-year-old in the front seat of the GMC sustained critical injuries.

At least four children, as well as the driver of the GMC and two other adult victims in the vehicle, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were also transported to area hospitals, with eight people hurt in the massive collision.

According to authorities, the suspect in the case had a revoked driver’s license.