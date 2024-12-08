Suspect charged with first-degree murder in Elgin stabbing

A 34-year-old man was arrested on first-degree murder charges in connection with a deadly stabbing in suburban Elgin, authorities said.

Pierre J. French was charged in connection with the deadly stabbing of Deanna D. Booker on Saturday, according to a news release from the Kane County State's Attorney's Office. Prosecutors alleged French intended to kill Booker and "knew his actions created a strong probability of her death."

French was taken into custody after Elgin police officers responded to a reported stabbing at around 1 a.m. in the 700 block of Bluff City Boulevard. Upon arrival, officers found Booker deceased with multiple stab wounds, authorities said.

French was booked into the Kane County Jail and remains detained while his case is pending. His next court appearance is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Dec. 18.