Elgin

Suspect charged with first-degree murder in Elgin stabbing

Pierre J. French was charged in connection with the deadly stabbing of Deanna D. Booker on Saturday, according to a news release from the Kane County State's Attorney's Office.

By NBC Chicago Staff

Getty Images

A 34-year-old man was arrested on first-degree murder charges in connection with a deadly stabbing in suburban Elgin, authorities said.

Pierre J. French was charged in connection with the deadly stabbing of Deanna D. Booker on Saturday, according to a news release from the Kane County State's Attorney's Office. Prosecutors alleged French intended to kill Booker and "knew his actions created a strong probability of her death."

>📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

French was taken into custody after Elgin police officers responded to a reported stabbing at around 1 a.m. in the 700 block of Bluff City Boulevard. Upon arrival, officers found Booker deceased with multiple stab wounds, authorities said.

French was booked into the Kane County Jail and remains detained while his case is pending. His next court appearance is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Dec. 18.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly> Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Elgin
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us