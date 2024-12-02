The man accused of shooting and injuring a Jewish man walking to synagogue and subsequently opening fire at first responders in Chicago's West Rogers Park neighborhood died after being found unresponsive in his jail cell, authorities said.

Sidi Mohamed Abdallahi, 22, was charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm following the shooting on Oct. 26. At around 9:30 a.m. that morning, Abdallahi allegedly emerged from behind and shot a man heading to synagogue in the shoulder.

After police officers and fire personnel responded to the area, he came out of an alley and began firing at officers and paramedics, police stated. The suspect emerged from "various locations" over the following two and a half minutes and exchanged gunshots with Chicago police officers, authorities said.

Following the shooting, Abdallahi was transported to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston. He remained there until his discharge to Cermak Health Services, the medical facility in the Cook County Jail, on Nov. 15, officials said.

During a routine check, officials said sheriff's office staff conducting a routine security check discovered Abdallahi unresponsive due to an apparent suicide attempt by hanging in his cell. He was transported to an area hospital and subsequently pronounced dead. There was no evidence of foul play, authorities said.

Abdallahi's cause and manner of death were pending an autopsy by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. Per protocol, the Cook County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Illinois State Police Public Integrity Task Force to conduct an independent investigation.