The person accused of shooting and injuring a Jewish man on the way to synagogue Saturday in Chicago and then subsequently opening fire at police and first responders is expected to make his first court appearance Tuesday.

Sidi Mohamed Abdallahi, 22, faces 14 felony counts, including six for attempted first-degree murder and seven for aggravated discharge of a firearm at officers and firefighters, Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling said Monday during a press conference.

Abdallahi is expected to appear in court at a detention hearing at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, officials said.

The shooting took place at around 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the 2600 block of W. Farwell, police said, when the alleged gunman opened fire on a man, 39, walking down the street. The suspect then fired at responding officers and paramedics multiple times from various locations, police said, with officers returning fire and striking the gunman.

No members of the Chicago Police or Fire Departments were injured, police said.

Ald. Debra Silverstein, of the city's 50th Ward, was also present during Monday's press conference. Silverstein said the victim, who is Jewish, was wearing a kippah and headed to synagogue at the time of the attack.

"I'm happy to say that he's doing okay," Silverstein stated, adding that the victim was out of the hospital. "He's still having to see different doctors, but he's doing okay and his spirits are good. He actually belongs to the same synagogue that I do. And, you know, I'm just really happy that he's okay."

According to the Jewish United Fund, police said during a meeting with the group Monday that Abdallahi shouted "Allahu Akbar" while firing at officers, leading to the belief that the attack may have been motivated by hate.

"Our community has every faith in law enforcement to thoroughly investigate the attack and to provide security in partnership with our own community security and safety assets, always, but especially now, but in a way that doesn't heighten anxiety," JUF said in a release Monday.

Police have not confirmed those details to NBC Chicago, and Snelling Tuesday said there wasn't enough evidence to charge the suspect with a hate crime, due to the suspect still being in the hospital following the shootout.

"We do investigations, and our investigations is based on facts that we gather into evidence in order to present charges," Snelling said. "Until we have those facts. We will not announce charges. It's about what we can prove at the time based on the facts."

During the press conference, Silverstein said she was "concerned" by the lack of hate crime charges.

"We are a community proud of our diversity, tolerance and respect for all faiths," Silverstein said. "Acts of violence against anyone, especially those that appear to target religious identity, are deeply unsettling and must be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. I want to be clear: No one in our community should feel unsafe because of their faith or background. And while we respect the legal process and understand that charging decisions are complex, I, along with many of my community, urged that all aspects of this case be fully examined, including bias or hate related motivations."

At 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Agudath Israel of Illinois, the Anti-Defamation League and the Chicago Rabbinical Council are set to hold a press conference to address the recent shooting, according to a press release, with community representatives on hand to provide updates and address concerns.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Chicago Division said it was "aware of the referenced event and continues to work diligently with local, state, and federal partners to provide critical resources and assistance as we learn more."

"Residents of Illinois deserve to feel safe while walking our neighborhoods’ streets, and we are committed to doing our part to return a sense of calm to the community," the agency said in a statement.