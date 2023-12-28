Surveillance video of suspects in fatal shooting of Chatham security guard released

Surveillance video capturing shoplifters who are wanted in connection with a fatal shooting of a security guard in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood last week has been released by police.

Two men and a woman are wanted in the shooting death of 53-year-old Edward Fontaine Creamer.

Known as Fontaine by loved ones, Creamer was working security at a shoe store in the 700 block of East 87th Street on the afternoon of Dec. 20 when he was shot several times.

According to police, the suspects fled the scene in a grey sedan.

“Fontaine didn’t deserve that,” said his father Charles Harris. “He was probably trying to talk to those people. I hope they go and turn themselves in.”

Harris said he last talked to his son just three days before he was shot to death on Dec. 17.

Most days after work, he said Creamer would go to their house to help feed and change his mother, who has Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

A martial arts expert and teacher, Creamer started competing at the age of 6, with his parent's basement displaying walls lined with scores of medals and trophies.

“Half of me is gone and my spirit is concentrating on the people who did this to my baby,” Harris said.

Creamer will be laid to rest on Jan. 5.

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to contact Chicago police.