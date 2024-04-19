Surveillance video captures burglary suspect falling through ceiling at North Side bakery

Chicago police on Friday evening were searching for a burglary suspect who took a rather unusual route to get inside a bakery in the city's Buena Park neighborhood.

A surveillance camera captured the suspect's striking entrance to Klein's Bakery & Café, 4155 N. Broadway, early Friday. Footage shows a ceiling panel fall to the floor. Moments later, the individual drops down and crashes into a table.

While it's unclear what exactly he took, police said the suspect stole from the business and then walked away.

Klein's, a Venezuelan bakery with locations in Buena Park and Lakeview East, posted video of the break-in on its Facebook page.

"...This thief in Buena Park has entered several businesses... multiple times in the past months," the video caption read. "Yes! That's our drywall ceiling he broke."

Anyone who might be able to identify the suspect is asked to call Chicago police or submit a tip online at cpdtip.com.