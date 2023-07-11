There's seeing a movie on the big screen, and then there's the big screen in Batavia.

The new "Super EMX" auditorium will make its debut at Emagine Batavia on Tuesday, according to a press release, opening at 2 p.m. with a showing of "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1."

The 414-seat auditorium was under construction when the Emagine theater first opened at the start of last month.

The screen measures 96 feet wide and 53 feet tall, the size of an NBA court flipped on its side.

The screen uses a 4K laser-projected image, backed by a Dolby Atmos sound system featuring 70 channels of sound, according to the press release.

As for the auditoriums themselves, guests can enjoy heated recliners and cuddle chairs, along with a full-service bar, shuffleboard, Duckpin bowling, video games and more inside the theater's "High Roller Room."

"The venue, formally the Randall 15 IMAX, was purchased by Emagine back in the Spring of 2020 and has been renovated and completely transformed into a luxurious and upscale movie theatre with 12 state-of-the art auditoriums which includes two private screening rooms, a large format EMX screen and a SUPER EMX screen, all equipped with 4k projections and feature luxury heated recliners and cuddle chairs," a press release state.

Emagine Batavia is located at 550 North Randall Road.