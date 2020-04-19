Sunny Skies, Warmer Temperatures Wrap Up Weekend in Chicago Area

Sunday will be another pleasant day throughout the Chicago area, as warmer temperatures and sunny skies will make for a delightful conclusion to the weekend.
Conditions will stay mostly dry throughout the day, with a widely scattered shower possible, but mostly sunny skies dominate the forecast. High temperatures will be cool by Lake Michigan, rising only into the low-50s, but inland will be a different story, as Chicago will likely hit the 60 degree mark and the surrounding suburbs will see high temperatures in the low-to-mid 60s.
A cold front will move through the area Sunday night, dropping temperatures into the mid-30s in the overnight hours, but things will quickly warm back up Monday. Highs will once again be in the low-to-mid 60s, but another cold front approaching from the west will bring rain showers to the region by early evening, according to forecast models.
That front will drop temperatures quite a bit Tuesday, with highs struggling to reach the low-to-mid 50s, but things are expected to warm right back up Wednesday, with highs in the low-to-mid 60s before another round of rain moves through the region.