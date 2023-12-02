In celebration of National Cookie Day on Monday, Subway is offering customers the chance to try its largest sweet treat ever, a footlong chocolate chip cookie, ahead of its nationwide debut.

The footlong cookie, which was a limited-edition offering last year, will be available for free with the purchase of a footlong sub on Monday - but only at four of its more than 20,000 U.S. locations.

Luckily, one happens to be in Chicago.

Customers who visit the Subway at 604 S. Wabash Ave. in the Loop between 1 and 6 p.m. will be able to get a free footlong cookie with purchase - while supplies last.

Last year, the massive sweet treat was so popular, it sold out within two hours.

If you happened to be one of the lucky ones to try it last year, you can expect to enjoy the footlong cookie even more.

Subway’s culinary team spent time improving the recipe since then, according to a press release.

"The overwhelming response we received from fans around the country last year let us know that we needed to make the footlong cookie a permanent addition to our menu," Senior Vice President of Culinary and Innovation at Subway said Paul Fabre said in a press release. "At Cookieway this year, our guests will get a sneak peek of an even better footlong cookie: thick, gooey, packed with chocolate chips and served warm – right out of the oven. It's the perfect pairing with your favorite footlong sub and may even become your favorite footlong after the first bite."

The footlong cookie is set to be available on menus nationwide some time in December, but a date hasn't been announced.