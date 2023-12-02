National Cookie Day is Monday. Here's where you can get free cookies, deals and more

A cookie just might be the perfect treat when you're craving something sweet.

But when it comes time to decide which one to pick or bake - that may be pretty tricky.

There are a seemingly endless number of options from chocolate chip to oatmeal raisin, M&M and much, much more. Monday, which happens to be National Cookie Day, might just be a great opportunity to satisfy your cookie craving.

Multiple establishments are offering deals. Here are just a few of them:

Fatburger

Fatburger is offering a free cookie with any in-store or online purchase using the code COOKIEDAY. The deal is available now through Dec. 4. at participating locations.

Fatburger's only Chicago-area location is in Orland Park.

Insomnia Cookies

Insomnia Cookies is commemorating the holiday with plenty of giveaways, deals and, of course, free cookies!

The chain known for serving warm cookies late into the night is offering free cookies at its 250-plus locations through Monday, according to the company. Cookie lovers can choose from the many options, like snickerdoodle, peanut butter chip and chocolate chunk.

There's also a new addition to the menu - the Cinnamon Bun Filled Deluxe. The limited edition cookie was created by Abby Haluska, a Purdue University student who won Insomnia's Ultimate Cookie Lover TikTok contest in 2022, along with the help of Insomnia's Cookievation team.

The cookie consists of cinnamon dough with cinnamon chips, white chocolate chips, filled with cream cheese icing and topped with cinnamon sugar. It is available through Sunday, Dec. 10.

Insomniacs, members of the company's rewards program, can take advantage of a number of deals, which can be found on the company's website.

Subway

In celebration of National Cookie Day, Subway is offering what is likely the longest cookie you've ever seen.

Its footlong chocolate chip cookie, which will be released nationwide sometime this month, will be handed out for free with the purchase of a footlong sub - but only at five of its more than 2,000 U.S. locations.

Thankfully, one is in Chicago.

The deal will be offered at the Subway, 604 S. Wabash Ave., between 1 and 6 p.m., while supplies last.

Circle K

Customers can get a free cookie using the CircleK app at participating locations. The offer is valid while supplies last.