Suburban woman wounded in apparent road rage shooting opens up about recovery

Several months after a suburban woman was shot in an apparent road rage incident, she continues to deal with effects of injuries sustained that day.

Silivia Carillo recently talked to NBC Chicago about how her life has changed since then.

In October 2023, Carrillo was with her husband and teenage son, driving near 87th Street in the city’s Chatham neighborhood, when the incident unfolded.

“We got into the parking lot and got out, and he had the gun on him,” she said. “The guy hit my husband with the gun, then started shooting at us.”

One bullet hit Carrillo in the head.

Five months later, the bullet remains.

“I have no movement on my left leg and left arm,” she said.

The number of road rage incidents involving guns has increased every year since 2018, according to the non-profit Everytown For Gun Safety.

“Aggressive driving happens in every country in the world- but only in this country is someone shot and injured or killed every 18 hours in a road rage incident and the difference is easy access to guns,” said Sarah Burd-Sharps, senior director of research at Everytown for Gun Safety.

Silvia’s daughter said police found the vehicle used in the shooting, but the man who shot her mother still hasn't been caught.

“Whoever the guy is who did this to me … I don’t wish him bad, I have no resentment towards him," Carillo said. "I hope he has an encounter with God.”

An online fundraiser has been created to help with medical bills and expenses.