Suburban restaurant owner dies after being hit by teen driver in shopping center

A suburban restaurant owner has died days after he was struck by a teenage driver while crossing a street in a shopping center, police said Monday.

Matthew Verde, 49, was hit by a vehicle while crossing a street in an Oswego shopping center around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, police said.

Oswego police said Verde, who owns Neat Kitchen + Bar in Westmont and Oswego, was attempting to cross an access road in a shopping center at 2700 Route 34 when he was hit by a 17-year-old driver. Verde succumbed to his injuries Sunday, his family and police confirmed. The teen driver was not injured in the incident.

"Matt is watching over us all now," his sister, Sara Verde Falk, wrote on Facebook. "We are so thankful for all the love and support over the last few days. Your prayers, hugs, stories, pictures, and generous donations are appreciated more than we can express. He was such an amazing man while he was on this earth and will be the #1 angel up in heaven!"

Police said a preliminary investigation found the teen driver was traveling southbound on an access road between a Meijer parking lot and stores in the 1400 block of Douglas Road when she hit Verde, who was crossing the road traveling westbound. A witness reported seeing a "man wearing dark clothing" heading through the parking lot shortly before the crash.

No charges were filed as of Monday, but authorities said the collision remains under investigation.

Verde's family said they plan on donating his organs. A fundraising page set up to help Verde's family had raised more than $60,000 as of Monday afternoon.

Neat Kitchen + Bar said it will remain open and "continue normal operations" at Verde's family's request.

"Life is short, and given this week is Thanksgiving, take a moment to appreciate the people in your life," his sister wrote. "I love you brother!!"