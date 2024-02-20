Miss your chance to try Pequod's in the suburbs? You might have another shot.

According to DwellSocial, which works with the Chicago pizza restaurant to help deliver pizzas during pop-ups in numerous Chicago-area suburbs, the most recently announced events in five area suburbs have sold out, but more days and locations are planned.

News that Pequod's ranked as the best pizzeria in the U.S. by Yelp sent people flocking for the suburban pop-up events -- so much so, they sold out before many even began.

But DwellSocial told NBC Chicago they were working to add additional days for the upcoming locations and "have dozens of other events coming up."

"Additionally, due to the popularity, we have added events dedicated to delivering frozen pizzas only," Chief Marketing Officer Kristi Klemm said. "Since Pequod's can only produce a certain number of pies per day, we are offering customers frozen pizzas on PI Day, 3/14, and throughout Chicagoland several other dates in the upcoming months."

For a complete list of suburban events click here. To get frozen pizza delivered to your home, click here.

Pequod's Pizza announced Sunday that fans of its carmelized crust can get the beloved zas "without making the trek into the city."

Throughout this week, the popular pizzeria will be popping up in five different Chicago-area suburbs, and also offering delivery through DwellSocial.

Each day this week, starting Tuesday, the restaurant will offer pizzas in a different suburb. Fans will have until 12 p.m. that day to place a delivery order -- while supplies lasts.

"You'll want to secure your order early because these events do sell out!" Pequod's said in its announcement.

The schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, February 20 – Buffalo Grove

631 Woodhollow Lane

Wednesday, February 21 – La Grange

1030 South Stone Avenue

Thursday, February 22 – Lincolnshire

300 Parkway Drive

Friday, February 23 – Addison

236 West Lake Street

Sunday, February 25 – Homewood-Flossmoor

Blue Pearl Candle Co. 17538 Dixie Highway

It's not the first time Pequod's has ventured out into more Chicago-area suburbs. Last week, the eatery popped up in Naperville, Northbrook, Hoffman Estates and Oak Brook.

The opportunity for suburban delivery, however, comes as traffic at the Chicago location spikes due to a recent Yelp ranking. Pequod's was named the best pizza spot in the U.S. by Yelp elites and since the ranking's release, the owner said business skyrocketed.

On Friday night alone the Chicago location made 400 pizzas.

"The caramelized cheese crust on its pan-style pies has been racking up stars among locals and Hollywood glitterati alike," the ranking stated.

The pizzeria has also had other claims to fame, including a recent feature on Season 2 of the hit show "The Bear."

“We call it pan pizza, but really, it’s just our pizza: a unique take on traditional Chicago pizza,” General Manager Sean Asbra told Yelp. “It’s thick, with a soft bready center, a crispy bottom, and a caramelized cheese crust around the edge.”

Five other city spots also made the top 100 list -- including many that have also been named among the best in the U.S. and world on other rankings.