As strong storms pummeled the Chicago area Sunday evening, a home in suburban Naperville caught fire after being struck by lightning, officials say.

According to the Naperville Fire Department, at 10:59 p.m. Sunday, the Naperville Fire Department received a call from a resident saying that their home in the 4600 block of Cork Tree Drive had caught fire following a lightning strike.

24 responders and 10 fire apparatuses were then dispatched to the home, a bulletin from the department said.

According to authorities, the first vehicle on the scene arrived at 11:05 p.m., and reported the fire coming through the roof of the home. After ensuring that all four residents had safely evacuated the structure, crews were able to confine the fire to the roof and fight the fire from the home's interior, officials said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

At 11:13 p.m. the fire was deemed "under control," officials said, and the fire department remained on scene to "ensure all hot spots were extinguished."

According to the Naperville Fire Department, the cause of the fire was determined by a lightning strike.

No injuries were reported, and the building was deemed habitable by the Naperville Transportation, Engineering, and Development Team.

According to officials, the fire is estimated to have caused $30,000 in damages.