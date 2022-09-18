Potentially Severe Thunderstorms to Drive Heavy Downpours, Gusty Winds into Chicago Area

Strong thunderstorms will roll into Chicago and its surrounding areas Sunday evening, disrupting what was a rather calm start to the day.

The thunderstorms are expected to move in from the west and quickly spread eastward sometime in the mid-evening, with a bulk of the action striking between 7 p.m. to 2 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Damaging winds and large hail are expected to pair with heavy rainfall, heightening the threat of severe weather, the NBC 5 Storm Team said. According to the Storm Prediction Center, the Chicago area is at a “marginal risk” of severe weather, the lowest of five potential alert levels on the SPC scale.

The threat of organized thunderstorms is heavily concentrated in the far southwest region of the area, which is at a "slight" risk of severe weather, according to the SPC. The downpours are expected to hit hard across areas south of Interstate 88, the NWS said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Central Illinois stands at an elevated "enhanced" risk of severe weather, with a tornado or two possible, according to the NWS. The NWS noted that there is still uncertainly in how the conditions will unfold throughout the night, urging residents in the area to stay updated on the forecasts as they develop.

Thunderstorms will likely continue to linger over overnight and spill into the early hours of Monday in the Chicago area. Throughout the night, temperatures are expected to drop into the mid 60s.

Clouds will remain on the forecast afternoon Monday, but temperatures should to climb back up to a high of 78.

Primarily warm, quiet conditions are expected for the rest of the week, though a slight chance of showers may be in store Tuesday.