Suburban hotel room transformed into special ‘Candy Corn dreamland' for fall season

A sweet suite? A suburban Chicago waterpark will transform one of its hotel rooms into a special "candy corn suite" full of odes to the controversial treat -- and each stay will come with a special surprise.

Great Wolf Lodge announced this week that it will launch one of only two "candy corn suite" locations in the U.S. in Gurnee.

The room features immersive décor, candy corn-themed activities and, of course, plenty of candy.

"Discover custom-made décor like iridescent candy-corn headboards, an illuminated wall, and even a candy corn checkers game to challenge your family," the park announced. "You'll also enjoy VIP parking with a dedicated candy corn-themed spot during your visit."

There will also be a pantry cart stock full of BRACH'S Classic Candy Corn, Mellowcreme Pumpkins, popcorn, and more and each stay will come with a membership to the BRACH'S Candy Corn club, offering a year's supply of the candy delivered to your home "to keep the candy corn love rolling."

See inside here.

The suite is only available for a limited time, from Sept. 22 to Oct .31. Bookings will be first come, first served and are subject to availability.

The only other location featuring a candy corn-themed suite will be located in the Pocono Mountains in Pennsylvania.

Reservations can be made by calling (800) 905-9653.