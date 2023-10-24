Suburban Chicago university using new program to combat nursing shortages

The first group of students in a first-of-its kind Master's Program, aimed at alleviating nursing shortages in the area, in Lake County are nearing the end of a clinical rotation in Evanston.

The students are in the third quarter of a two-year Master's Entry into Nursing Practice (MENP) program at Rosalind Franklin University (RFU).

"I can’t wait to work with babies," said nursing student Purvi Patel. "I love patients. I love talking to them. I love holding hands with them."

Her goal is to eventually work in obstetrics, just like fellow student, Ameera Minhaus.

"[Nurses] are literally the backbone of the healthcare system, and I really wanted to be a part of that. Originally I wanted to be a physician, but I wanted to be more involved in my patients’ care," said Minhaus.

The students previously earned Bachelor's Degrees and are now continuing their education, working toward become Registered Nurses (RN).

"This is their first time with patients who have bene admitted to the acute care floor," said clinical instructor, Tim Mallers. "They’re learning how to administer medications. They’re learning how to administer shots, give IV fluids, antibiotics. Some of the patients we’re dealing with are coming right from ER. They’re learning how to help stabilize and continue treatment these patients need. They will have gained the experience necessary so they will be able to provide care as seamlessly as possible."

RFU, a private healthcare university in North Chicago, currently partners with three hospital systems throughout the Chicago area, including Northshore University Health System.

Students work in 10-week rotations in varying fields of study.

"Our students are really lucky in that we have great healthcare systems around here and they get to train at all those places," said Dr. Lori Thuente, the chair of MENP and an associate professor at RFU. "The average nursing age is getting older. People are retiring because it’s physically hard on your body. This program is really designed to help address the nursing shortage both locally and regionally."

According to the National Institute of Health, there are approximately one million registered nurses older than 50, meaning one-third of the workforce could be at retirement age in the next 10 to 15 years.

This makes the program in Lake County even more important.

"It’s a wonderful pipeline for the hospital to bring in new, fresh talent," said Nicole Fernandez, the Chief Nursing Officer at Evanston Hospital. "Coming out with a Master’s degree is something that is not very common [in nursing]. You come out with a much more rigorous education, and then you have more opportunities in the clinical setting as well, and for advancement in your profession, in your career, quicker."

The goal of the MENP program is to encourage relationships that keep students working in local hospitals after they graduate.

Nursing student Davon Marshall, from Ohio, says he plans to stay in Chicago after graduation to continue his education and ideally get experience in the ICU.

"There's a need, especially since there's a [nursing] shortage, and after COVID. I think it's just been great to see people who really want to help their community," said Marshall.

When the first group of students graduates in the spring of 2025, they'll be prepared to take the RN licensing exam and apply for jobs.