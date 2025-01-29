Suburban Chicago hospitals among America's best according to new ranking

Several Chicago-area hospitals are among the best in the country, but just one made the cut as one of “America’s 50 Best” medical facilities, according to a new ranking.

That ranking, compiled by the healthcare information website Healthgrades, places Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in suburban Park Ridge as one of the 50 best hospitals in the country.

The hospital services the northwest side of Chicago, but also covers a large area that includes O’Hare Airport, Aurora, Rockford, and parts of McHenry and Lake counties, according to its website.

Its emergency room treats more than 48,000 patients per year, and is “specially equipped to handle pediatric patients,” according to its website.

Several other area hospitals also made the cut for the website’s top-100 ranking. Those included Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn and Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital, according to officials.

Rockford’s Javon Bea Hospital also made the list, according to Healthgrades.

The methodology for the ranking is based on the more than 45 million Medicare medical claims at 4,500 hospitals over a three-year period.

An eight-step process is then used, including measuring outcomes, identifying patient groups and considering risk factors, among others. A total of 31 different conditions and procedures are used to determine patient outcome data.

More information can be found on Healthgrades’ website.