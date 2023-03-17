A suburban Chicago bakery that was targeted after announcing plans to host a family-friendly drag brunch may now close due to what the bakery's owner described as "horrific harassment that no business should endure."

UpRising Bakery and Cafe in Lake in the Hills said it plans to close on March 31 if it cannot make up for losses it has experienced since it became the center of controversy in July 2022.

“Closing our doors is the direct result of the horrific attacks, endless harassment, and unrelenting negative misinformation about our establishment in the last eight months,” owner Corinna Sac said in a statement.

UpRising Bakery and Cafe in Lake in the Hills first made headlines last summer when the bakery scheduled a drag show brunch that was set to be for all ages. In what would eventually become part of a national trend, the bakery was quickly targeted with "hateful comments and fake negative reviews" and, later, threats of violence and vandalism.

The night before the planned event, the bakery's windows were broken and walls were defaced with spray paint, forcing the cancellation of the performance.

A report from the Anti-Defamation League's Center on Extremism makes note of several drag events, across the country, which have been canceled over safety concerns after being targeted by extremist groups. A similar event at the Downers Grove Public Library was also canceled due to such threats.

Since the vandalism and canceled drag show, Sac said she has faced ongoing threats, "horrific harassment, vandalism" and a "lack of support from local government to mitigate the abuse," all of which has led to a decline in sales.

Sac, who identifies as bisexual, said the business would need more than $30,000 to keep its doors open.

“Everything I have is in this business, our home, cars, retirement, savings; We put everything we had on the line and personally secured this location, our equipment, and our dreams," she said.

The bakery plans to continue to host several event and fundraisers through the end of the month, "with the hopes to keep the doors open, if nothing else reduce some of the debt."

For its final two days open, the business asks that customers tip the same amount as their bill in attempt to help employees left without a job following the closure.

“I wish to thank every single one of you who have defended us, protected us, and supported us. I am asking for one more favor, help me send off our staff with a little financial protection," Sac said. "The 'tip the bill' campaign will help as all funds will be split among the staff. The goal is to give them each equivalent of one extra paycheck to see them through to their next venture.”

Sac said despite the closure she plans to continue to share her story and fight to keep others from experiencing what she did.

“If we have to go out, we will go out with a BANG and make it long-lasting and positive,” she said. “I will do everything I can to make sure what happened to my American Dream doesn’t happen to anyone else.”