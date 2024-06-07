Study determining whether investigational drug can aid those with spinal cord injuries underway

Scientists at the Shirley Ryan AbiilityLab in Chicago are studying whether an investigational drug can help the 300,000 Americans living with spinal cord injuries.

“We are testing an investigational drug and the potential effect of this medication on functional restoration in people with spinal cord injury,” said Dr. Monica Perez, a scientist and the lead investigator of the clinical trial underway at Shirley Ryan AbilityLab.

Called NVG-291, the drug targets the body’s ability to improve nerve connections disrupted by spinal cord injury.

“It aims to target the body’s natural capacity to repair. It aims to enhance connections from the brain to different muscles,” Perez said.

Researchers are currently recruiting participants for Phase 2 of the trial, after NVG-291 was shown to be safe and well-tolerated in a Phase 1 trial, receiving Fast Track designation by the FDA.

“It is a safe drug. Phase 1 of the study reported no side effects, so we think this could potentially have effect in restoring nerve cell regeneration,” Perez said.

Participants who qualify for the double-blind study would have undergo a once-daily injection for 12 weeks.

“We have patients that are contacting us from Europe, all over the world, South America,” Perez said.

Right now there is no FDA-approved treatment for spinal cord injuries, which is why this potential drug is getting a lot of attention.

“We are very excited. We are very, very excited,” Perez said.

Patrick Kronenwetter, 70, has been in a wheelchair since falling off a ladder 35 years ago.

“When I was injured, the prevailing medical wisdom was that if you didn't get it back within six months, you weren't gonna get it back. And that's been blown out the window,” Kronenwetter said. “35 years ago, neuroplasticity wasn't even a word. And so, this is all exciting and very new.”

The Glen Ellyn native is enthusiastic about the clinical trial now underway, although he’s not eligible to enroll.

“As I understand things, I'm a little beyond the, the time period for being qualified because my injury is so old,” Kronenwetter said. “Hopefully, things will change, so that I can do it later.”

