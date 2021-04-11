Englewood

String of Vehicle Thefts Reported at Englewood Gas Station: Police

Police are warning South Siders of a recent string of vehicle thefts reported at a gas station in Englewood.

In each case, the cars were stolen while the owners went into the station to pay for gas, Chicago police said.

The thefts happened at 6 a.m. March 10, 6 a.m. March 30 and 3:50 p.m. April 4 in the 7000 block of South Ashland Avenue, police said.

The suspects were described as a male wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with black pants, and a female wearing a light-blue sweatshirt.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8382.

