Stolen SUV crashes on Michigan Ave., 3 children among 7 hurt

Three children were among seven injured when a stolen Jeep ran a red light and caused a four vehicle crash Wednesday night in Streeterville on the Near North Side.

Around 9:05 p.m., the stolen vehicle, a white 2015 Jeep Cherokee, being driven by a 16-year-old was southbound in the 700 block of North Michigan Avenue when it ran a red light and hit a Dodge van, Jeep Compass and Honda SUV, Chicago police said.

The 16-year-old driver of the Jeep Cherokee fled the scene on foot but was placed into custody by responding officers, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was in fair condition.

A female passenger in the Jeep Cherokee was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition and was also in custody, officials said.

Two children, 4 and 6, in the Jeep Compass were taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in fair condition while a woman in the Compass was taken to Northwestern in fair condition.

A 6-year-old girl in the Dodge van was taken to Lurie in fair condition and a woman in the same van was taken to Northwestern where she was also in fair condition, authorities said.

Charges were pending.