covid-19 vaccine

State to Increase Vaccine Doses at Nine Illinois Hospitals

The second phase of a new pilot program aiming to expand vaccine equity across rural and underserved Illinois communities was announced on Thursday

Jean-Francois Monier | AFP | Getty Images

Nine rural Illinois hospitals will receive additional COVID vaccine doses from the state as part of a new program aimed at expanding equitable distribution, according to officials.

On Thursday, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health announced the nine rural critical access hospitals that were selected as part of the Safety Net Direct Vaccine Allocation Pilot Program that will provide hundreds of doses to each site per week.

“I’m proud that we’re expanding this important program with a special focus on rural communities,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Adding nine critical access hospitals across Illinois, to begin receiving additional vaccine allocations, is a continuation of our mission to meet communities where they already are. Rural communities deserve the same protections from this virus that suburban and urban communities get.”

Local

COVID vaccine 2 mins ago

Chicago Could See AstraZeneca, Novavax COVID Vaccines by Spring, Arwady Says

Chicago Coronavirus 16 mins ago

Chicago Officials Warn They Will Be Watching for St. Patrick's Day Parties, Events

The state will provide a total of nearly 6,000 doses of the vaccine to the nine hospitals in addition to the existing allocations that the state already is distributing to health care sites.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“Our critical access hospitals have been key partners throughout this pandemic – helping care for our communities and now helping get vaccines to our citizens,” said Rep. Avery Bourne (R-Litchfield). “Broader vaccine availability and distribution in our rural areas is good news as we work to fully reopen our state.”

The effort marks the next phase of the vaccine pilot program that was announced last week in which five health centers and four hospitals received vaccine supply from the federal government.

The nine hospitals include:

  • Taylorville Memorial Hospital, Christian County
  • Gibson Area Hospital and Health Services, Ford County
  • Hamilton Memorial Hospital District, Hamilton County
  • Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital, Logan County
  • Genesis Medical Center Aledo, Mercer County
  • Hillsboro Area Hospital, Montgomery County
  • Hopedale Medical Complex, Tazewell County
  • Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center, Vermilion County
  • Fairfield Memorial Hospital, Wayne County

This article tagged under:

covid-19 vaccineJB PritzkerCOVID vaccineMontgomery Countyidph
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us