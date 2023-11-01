Starbucks Reserve Roastery Chicago to unveil special holiday drinks, baked goods this week

Starbucks is officially rolling out its iconic holiday menu and its distinctive cup designs this week, but Chicago’s Reserve Roastery will have some special offerings that you’ll feel compelled to check out.

The coffee chain’s holiday drinks will roll out on Thursday, including their Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Lattee and Chestnut Praline Latee’s, but the chain will also unveil their Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai, among other offerings.

In addition, their four new holiday cup designs will be released, along with a holiday cold cup, according to the company.

Chicago residents will get some special offerings this holiday season, however. On Thursday, the company says its Reserve Roastery locations in Chicago, New York and Seattle will unveil a trio of their own drinks for the holiday, including a Peppermint Mocha Espresso Martini.

A Starbucks Reserve Peppermint Mocha will also be available, along with a Starbucks Oleato Whiskey Barrel-Aged Cold Brew.

Limited-edition baked goods, including an Apple Crumb Pie, will also be available, along with assorted gifts at Roastery locations.

More information can be found on the company’s website, or by visiting Starbucks locations across the U.S.