Spring Tulip Festival Opens Friday at Chicago-Area Farm

With temperatures warming across the area, the annual spring tulip festival at Richardson Farm in Spring Grove is set to open Friday.

Showcasing over 300,000 bulbs of 30 different varieties, Richardson Tulip Festival typically runs mid-April to mid-May depending whether or not the flowers are in full bloom.

Based on the Spring Grove farm's website, the festival will open Friday and run through mid-May, depending on weather patterns over the next several weeks.

Approximately 230,000 tulips are placed in colorful blocks designed for photographs, while 70,000 are mixed colors located in a "pick-your-own area," according to the farm's website. Each guest will receive one free tulip with each ticket purchased.

For a weekday, tickets cost $12 and $15 for Saturday or Sunday. To purchase a ticket, click here.

Dogs are welcome at the tulip festival, according to the website, as long as the they are on a leash and play well with others.

Guests are also able to shop; have a wine tasting and enjoy donuts, popcorn and kettle corn at the gift shop down the road from the tulip fields.

The farm is located at 909 English Prairie Rd. in Spring Grove. For questions, call (815) 675-9729.