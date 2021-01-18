Southbound Lanes on Illinois 394 Closed Due to Shooting, State Police Say

Southbound lanes on Illinois 394 are closed between Interstate 80 and Glenwood-Dyer Road as Illinois State Police investigate a shooting, authorities confirmed Monday.

According to authorities, the shooting occurred in the southbound lanes of the roadway near Glenwood-Dyer Road. Traffic is at a standstill between that location and Thornton-Lansing road, with traffic backed all the way up past the Interstate 80/94 interchange.

Traffic is being diverted off the roadway at Interstate 80, according to state police. It is unclear when the lanes will be allowed to reopen.