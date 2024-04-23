South Chicago mother desperate to find son last seen 2 weeks ago

A South Chicago mother is growing desperate in her search for her missing son, 24-year-old Jovon "JB" Nelson, who was last seen Tuesday, April 9 near the 3200 block of East 92nd Street.

"I don't know what it's like to not be with my son….I don't know what it's like to be without my son!" Tangela Nelson told NBC Chicago.

It's been 14 days since she has seen or heard from her son, who he made a frantic call for her help back on April 9.

"The last phone call, he said, 'Ma I need help. Ma could you help me?'" Nelson said. "He sounded really frightened."

Nelson was last seen leaving his girlfriend's house in the 3200 block of East 92nd Street in Chicago. It's unclear where he may have been headed to.

"He didn't run away," Nelson said. "He vanished and I need to know where he is."

"We were looking under the Calumet Bridge, in the river," Christopher Amatore of the St. Christopher Project said. "We were looking in abandoned buildings, we were looking behind garbage facilities."

Never having met the grieving mother until today, Amatore and a search team of approximately 150 asylum-seeking migrants assisted in a search for Jovon, looking in nearby wooded areas at 87th Street Beach.

As the mystery surrounding Jovon's whereabouts deepens, the smiles between mother and son seen in photos seemingly fade with each passing day. Tangela, however, is not giving up hope.

"Son please come home. You're loved," she said.

24-year-old Jovon Nelson is 5'9", weighs approximately 140 pounds and has a tattoo on his neck. Nelson was last seen wearing a grey jogging suit.

Anyone who may have information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Chicago police.