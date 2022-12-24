South Austin Fire Displaces 12 Residents Saturday Morning

A fire in a residential building on Chicago’s Far West Side has displaced a dozen residents Saturday morning, officials say.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, the fire broke out in a building near the intersection of West Ferdinand and North Leamington at approximately 4:50 a.m. Saturday in the city’s South Austin neighborhood.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze in the 2.5-story home, and no injuries were reported at the scene.

Officials say that 12 residents were displaced by the blaze, and the Red Cross was working to help find lodging for those individuals.

No further details were immediately available.