Police in East Chicago, Indiana, were investigating after a son fatally shot his father to protect his mother during a fight, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at around 7 p.m. on Saturday in the area of 1800 East 140th Street. According to police, officers arrived to an apartment and found a man lying in a pool of blood on the living room floor. The individual, who was unresponsive, was transported to an area hospital by paramedics and later pronounced dead, according to authorities.

Witnesses reported the victim was involved in a verbal and physical altercation with his wife when he reached for a weapon, police said. The couple's son subsequently shot his father to protect his mother, authorities alleged.

The investigation into the shooting remained ongoing as of Sunday afternoon.