Some Kennedy lanes blocked following wrong-way crash; heavy delays, backups expected

Some lanes on the Kennedy Expressway were closed and delays were expected following a wrong-way crash early Tuesday morning.

According to the Illinois State Police, the incident occurred around 5:45 a.m. in the outbound lanes of the Kennedy Expressway at Armitage.

NBC 5 Traffic Reporter Jen DeSalvo reported the crash involved a wrong-way driver and a garbage truck. Following the crash, the truck began to spill diesel fuel onto the highway.

As of 6:30 a.m., all lanes of the Kennedy Expressway were blocked just past Armitage. DeSalvo noted that traffic was backing up as far as the Dan Ryan Expressway.

Video and photos from the scene showed an active scene with several emergency vehicles in the outbound lanes, with heavy traffic backups.

DeSalvo recommended commuters take the outbound Eisenhower expressway, or DuSable Lake Shore Drive as alternates.